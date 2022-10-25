SAYRE — The Sayre Homecoming Parade made its way through Sayre Borough Saturday. Residents lined up along the sidewalks to see Sayre athletes, cheerleaders and the homecoming court in many vehicles and floats. The parade started at the intersection of Lockhart and Desmond Streets and eventually arrived at the Sayre Area High School parking lot. It was followed by the crowning of the Homecoming Queen.
