Sayre House of Hope awarded grant by Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation

SAYRE – The Sayre House of Hope is the recipient of a generous $50,000 grant from the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation. Part of more than a million dollars awarded on Giving Tuesday, the money will benefit those who are tired, stressed, and dealing with a medical crisis.
“It’s important that we can have a comfortable, safe, and reliable environment for them,” said Elizabeth Hibbard, Resident Manager, Sayre House of Hope. “We are extremely grateful for the funds that cover all the items we need to help reduce stress on patients or family members supporting a loved one during a difficult time in their lives. It makes a world of difference to those who use the Sayre House of Hope to know that people care about them and what they are going through. The Tioga Downs Community Foundation has my immense gratitude and thanks for these funds.”
