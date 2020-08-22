Sayre increases substitute rates to stay competitive

SAYRE – Sayre Area School District substitute rates are going up following school board approval Monday in the interest of staying competitive with a neighboring school district.
“We’ve held our substitutes at the same rate of pay for at least two years and it might even be three years at this point,” said Sayre Business Manager Barry Claypool. “We were made aware recently that another local district had increased their rates ... it’s important (to stay competitive) when you’re in close proximity and people may be applying several places for some jobs. We want to recommend increasing our rates to be similar to what the neighboring district’s rates are.”
Sayre will increase the rate for a daily sub from $100 per day to $120 per day. Substitutes who fully commit to work for the district will now earn $140 per day.
Claypool explained to the school board that the increase in sub pay will probably increase the substitute from around $200,000 to close to $250,000.
The Sayre Area School District uses Employment Staffing Solutions for its substitutes.
Last week, the Athens School Board approved an increase to its substitute pay, bringing base substitute rates from $100 to $115 per day and pay for those who fully commit to substituting within the district from $125 to $135 per day.
Athens also uses Employment Staffing Solutions for its substitutes.
