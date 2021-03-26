SAYRE BOROUGH – Sayre Borough is putting some zoning changes before the public that could clear the way for new signage in the downtown.
On Wednesday, the Sayre Borough Council approved advertising the changes, which would allow projecting signs, or signs that run perpendicular to a building, to the signs allowed in the downtown commercial district.
According to Sayre Borough Council President Jim Daly, this move comes from a request from the Sayre Business Association and falls in line with the work being conducted by the Sayre Revitalization Coalition to improve the downtown.
Projecting signs are to be attached perpendicular to the structure or entrance, must not extend more than 36 inches from the plane of the building, with mounting to be kept within 6 inches from the façade. The sign must also maintain at least a 7 foot clearance from the ground and extend no higher than 15 feet, or less if it intrudes into the second floor level. Buildings with multiple occupants are to share a sign.
These signs must be lit externally, with lighting to not impede area pedestrian or vehicle traffic.
Daly noted that at least a couple of business owners are already planning to put up the new signs once allowed by zoning.
“This is a new thing for us,” said Daly. “I wouldn’t be surprised if, by the year’s end, once we get some experience with it, we might have to make an amendment to the amendment.”
