Sayre man dies after explosion at water treatment facility

STANDING STONE — A Sayre man has lost his life following an apparent explosion at the Eureka Resources water treatment facility in Standing Stone Township.
According to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio, Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, was pronounced dead at 2:13 p.m. on Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital following a chemical explosion at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday at the plant.
An autopsy, which was completed Thursday, revealed the cause of death to be chemical and thermal burns, Buglio explained. He added that Lanzo’s death was ruled an accident.
In addition to the coroner’s office, the death is being investigated by OSHA, Buglio noted.
Attempts to reach Eureka Resources for comment on the explosion were unsuccessful Thursday.
Eureka Resources, headquartered in Williamsport, opened its Standing Stone plant in 2013, according to its website. The facility “extract(s) purified water, high-quality lithium, purified salt, pure calcium chloride, oil and methanol from wastewater.”
