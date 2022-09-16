Sayre man dies after explosion at water treatment facility

A Sayre man passed away following an apparent explosion at Eureka Resources water treatment facility in Standing Stone Township early Tuesday morning.

 Review Photo/MATT JENNINGS

STANDING STONE — A Sayre man has lost his life following an apparent explosion at the Eureka Resources water treatment facility in Standing Stone Township.

According to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio, Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, was pronounced dead at 2:13 p.m. on Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital following a chemical explosion at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday at the plant.