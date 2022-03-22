SAYRE BOROUGH — A Sayre man faces multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from police after stealing an iPhone Sunday.
William Gerald Clark II, 36, arrived at CVS and started a verbal altercation with the victim outside the store. He proceeded to reach into the victim’s vehicle and stole her iPhone 12 that was valued at $1,300, according to Sayre Borough police.
Police spoke with the victim at her Linden Street residence and saw Clark drive down the street and stop in front of the house, court documents show. Police said that they walked up to his vehicle and told him that he was under arrest and needed to step out of the vehicle. Clark threw the stolen cell phone at the police officers and sped away.
A police pursuit began as Clark failed to stop at the intersection of Linden and Plummer Street and eventually made a right hand turn onto South Keystone Avenue, police said. He proceeded to turn down West Pine Street and then onto Elmira Street. Clark was speeding up to 70 mph and almost struck multiple vehicles. He was forced to slow down on Elmira Street due to traffic, court documents show.
Sayre Borough police were able to surround Clark’s vehicle with assistance from the police departments of Athens Borough and Athens Township. Clark refused to get out of his vehicle and was pulled out of it by police, according to court documents.
He was placed under arrest and taken to the Sayre Borough Police Department without incident.
Clark faces charges that include felony fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, felony fleeing: attempting to elude/signals, felony robbery: take property from other/force, misdemeanor resist arrest/other law enforcement and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking of movable property.
His unsecured bail was set at $75,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29.
