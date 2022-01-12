SAYRE BOROUGH — A Sayre man faces felony aggravated assault charges after allegedly attempting to stab a victim who proceeded to knock the man unconscious.
In the early hours of last Thursday, Sayre Borough Police said, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Hoover Street for an attempted stabbing. There, they saw the victim standing in the driveway and 66-year-old Mark Allen Leonard laying on the grass.
Leonard was bleeding from his head and a kitchen knife was on the ground next to his feet, which police moved away from him. They saw that he was conscious and groaning while holding his head, according to court documents.
The victim said he was asleep until Leonard woke him up by screaming his name repeatedly. The victim opened his door to tell Leonard to get off his property and go home, according to court documents. Leonard yelled obscenities before throwing a punch, which the victim ducked before hitting Leonard in the face. Leonard fell backwards and off the porch. The victim went back inside and shut the door.
Later on, Leonard was in his own front yard yelling, which led the victim to go outside and walk over to tell him to be quiet, court documents show. That’s when Leonard allegedly lunged at the victim with a knife. The victim jumped back and grabbed a broken post on the ground and used it to hit Leonard in the head.
Leonard fell back over a fence and laid in the yard while the victim called 911. The victim showed officers a cut on his left arm, which EMS treated. Leonard, who couldn’t tell police what happened, was transported to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital by Greater Valley EMS for treatment.
Leonard faces charges of felony aggravated assault with attempts to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor defiant trespassing with actual communication to the actor and misdemeanor disorderly conduct: engage in fighting.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.