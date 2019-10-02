A 25-year-old Sayre man is facing 10 charges of felony child pornography in the second degree after 14 reports of suspected child pornography had been filed with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in January.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the reports from Microsoft Bing Image were concerning three images of suspected child pornography that had been viewed/uploaded on Jan. 2.
The device that viewed the images was traced back to a residence that Jared Hooper resided in. A search warrant was conducted on the residence which resulted in the finding of numerous images and videos depicting child pornography, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Hooper was taken in for an interview where he stated that he thinks he is addicted to pornography. He stated that he had been watching pornography involving children for approximately three years, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
Hooper is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 15 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
