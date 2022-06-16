Sayre man faces over 1,000 counts of child sex abuse

SAYRE — A Sayre man faces 1,400 charges for the alleged sexual abuse of a victim from the time she was 10 to 19 years old in the boroughs of Sayre and South Waverly.
Jeffrey Post, 45, inappropriately touched the victim for multiple years since she was 10 years old, according to Sayre Borough police. The abuse started at a residence on Lincoln Street in Sayre during the summer of 2011. Post raped the victim from the time she was 12 to 19 years old at a residence on Martin Street in South Waverly.
Post faces charges that include 100 counts of felony rape of a person less than 13 years of age, 200 counts of felony rape forcible compulsion, 200 counts of felony statutory sexual assault: 11 or more years older than complainant under 16 years old, 200 counts of felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 16 years old, 200 counts of felony unlawful contact with minor: sexual offenses, 100 counts of felony aggravated indecent assault: complainant less than 16 years old, 200 counts of felony corruption of minors: defendant age 18 or above and 200 counts of misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $750,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
