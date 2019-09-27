A 29-year-old Sayre man is facing theft related charges after allegedly taking over $20,000 in cash from a South Lehigh Avenue residence in Sayre in July.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police were dispatched to a burglary that had occurred while the homeowners were on vacation. The victims reported $20,000 in cash was taken from a hamper along with $800 in an envelope, $900 in a checkbook, $63 in quarters, a $40 winning lottery ticket and two full bottles of oxycodone.
A foot trail was found in the grass outside the residence’s storm doors leading to the neighbor’s garage area, according to police. After further investigation, it was discovered that Daniel Bustin was living in the garage at the time of the incident. Bustin had moved out of the garage and into an apartment while the victims were away.Through interviews, investigators found that Bustin had posted to Facebook the purchase of a new car and cell phone. Another individual noted that Bustin didn’t have a job, but “all of a sudden had a bunch of money.”
The garage that Bustin had been living in during the incident was searched along with his apartment. The apartment had empty bags that matched the description of those that contained the missing money along with drug paraphernalia and tools that the victims reported missing.
Bustin is facing charges of felony receiving stolen property in the third degree, felony theft by unlawful taking – movable property in the third degree, felony criminal trespass – break into property in the second degree, felony burglary – overnight accommodation, no person present, and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bustin is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 8 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
