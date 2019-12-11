Sayre man facing charges in fatal pedestrian crash

SAYRE BOROUGH — A Sayre man is facing multiple charges following a Nov. 12 crash on South Wilbur Avenue where he allegedly hit a pedestrian who died from his injuries.
According to information released by Sayre Borough police on Wednesday and court documents, 63-year-old Robert Dale Ackley was charged with careless driving resulting in unintentional death, exceeding maximum speed limit by 10 mph, and failure to yield right of way to pedestrian — all summary violations. Magisterial District Court 42-3-02 is currently awaiting a plea from Ackley.
Police responded to the scene just before 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 12. There, they said Sayre resident Kenneth Bracken was hit while crossing the road. According to Bracken's obituary, he passed away on Nov. 13 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Bracken, 85, was known in the community as one of the founding members of the Sayre Historical Society, according to his obituary.
Ackley was charged following an investigation into the incident.
