A Sayre man has been arrested with charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, failure to comply with registration requirements for sexual offenders, corruption of minors and indecent assault after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager under the age of 16 earlier this month.
According to court documents, Brock Eugene Moore, 29, of Sayre is in custody at the Bradford County Correctional Facility after an investigation concluded that Moore assaulted a teenager from July 18 to 19.
Police records show that law enforcement received reports that Moore met the teenager after a female messaged the victim on Snapchat, a social media application, and “started to get threatening,” insisting that she wanted the victim to “talk to her friend, Brock Moore.”
Police state that officers were told that Moore arranged a time to meet with the victim and stated that he would “take care” of the female that had been contacting the victim on Snapchat.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that the victim met Moore and while in Moore’s vehicle Moore touched the victim inappropriately both above and under the juvenile’s clothing.
While being interviewed by officers voluntarily on July 22 after he met with State Police to speak about other individuals threatening to share nude photos of him to his workplace, Moore told police that he had deleted Snapchat “at least a week and a half ago” and that he knew he should have reported the fact that he had the Snapchat account to police as part of Megan’s Law, as he is a registered sex offender, but that he had not.
Moore stated that there were two victims that he had “talked to” that the female had “set up,” one from Canton and one from Towanda, and that he knew the victim from Canton was a minor.
Moore said that he “only spoke” with the underage victim from Canton through text and Snapchat but that he did meet with the victim and performed sexual acts on the victim. Moore stated that he never met the individual from Towanda.
Moore has been arrested with bail set at $75,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 5 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
