SAYRE – A Sayre man was taken into custody after allegedly threatening his step-father with a loaded rifle in the early morning hours Friday.
According to Sayre Borough police, 37-year-old Jon Raymond Watkins had come home heavily intoxicated and was screaming and breaking things in the house. Watkins’ step-father walked into Watkins’ room to confront him, and found Watkins sitting on a bed with a bolt-action rifle aimed at him. After Watkins threatened to shoot, the step-father retreated and called the Sayre Borough Police Department, who coordinated with the Athens Borough, Athens Township, and Waverly police departments to set up a perimeter around the residence.
Police were informed that Watkins had left the rifle in the house and was sitting on the porch, where three Sayre officers confronted him.
He attempted to kick down the door back into the house before turning aggressively toward police as they tried to arrest him, according to court documents. Officers subdued Watkins with a Taser and took him into custody. Police took the rifle into evidence, noting that it had been loaded with five shells and the safety was half-cocked.
For his actions, Watkins is facing the felony charge of aggravated assault for pointing the loaded weapon at a person. He also faces a misdemeanor charge for making terroristic threats and another misdemeanor for resisting arrest.
Watkins was taken into custody at the Bradford County Jail on $75,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is May 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.