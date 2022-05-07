WYSOX TOWNSHIP – More details have become available regarding the Tuesday morning crash on Route 6 in Wysox.
According to Bradford County Coroner James Bowen, Sayre resident Joseph Lane, 55 was struck and killed by oncoming traffic that led to the closure of the road for several hours.
Lane had exited his truck and was attempting to drag two dead deer from the road when he was hit. Bowen was called and pronounced Lane dead at the scene.
The crash had caused the section of Route 6 between Coolbaugh Road and Red Rock Road to be closed for several hours. The crash is still being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police.
