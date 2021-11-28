SAYRE BOROUGH — The public was engaged with an event that featured model trains and a celebration of the Valley’s historical roots.
The Sayre Historical Society held its Model Train Day Saturday with attendees moving throughout the museum in wonder of the replica trains and exhibits showing the history of the Lehigh Valley Railroad.
The open house event went from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free admission to the public.
Aaron Dickson, a museum volunteer, held a demonstration on model trains and vendors sold memorabilia on the top floor like photographs and model trains.
A set of model trains on display were donated by Sayre-native Richard Poletto, while a model train layout constructed by Charles Dixon was donated in his memory by his family.
The miniature trains that were donated are O Gauge models and depict one of the famous trains on the Leigh Valley Railroad called the John Wilkes, named after a Revolutionary War hero.
“It’s a longtime popular hobby that incorporates a lot of different skills like building, painting and constructing layouts,” said Mike Frantz, vice president of the Sayre Historical Society.
While the hobby hasn’t been as popular as it was years ago, Frantz stated that this annual day brings in crowds of people who are passionate about the model trains and the railroad’s history.
He said the event aims to inform visitors on Sayre’s history and how much of an effect the railroads had on shaping the community into what it is today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.