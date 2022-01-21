Sayre native Jesse Streeter is joining the Republican primary race for Pennsylvania’s next lieutenant governor.
“The lieutenant governor’s position has been seen as largely ceremonial in the past, held by different lawyers almost always from Philadelphia or Pittsburgh who treat the position like it’s a second job, not taking it seriously, not serving their constituents,” said Streeter, who currently lives in Beaver County but maintains connections to Bradford County. “I think someone from the rural counties needs to serve in the position. Someone who won’t forget the small towns and who will put in the work.”
Streeter, a political novice, highlighted his extensive background in banking as what sets him apart from any other candidates.
“I worked at the largest bank in Pennsylvania. I have immense experience in the banking sector, I’ve traded derivatives and interest rate swaps. And I own a small business (O’Brien’s Inn in Waverly),” Streeter said. “Our state is facing budgetary issues right now and I believe my skills and training in Six Sigma (a problem solving approach focused on data analysis) will give me an advantage in solving the problem.”
Streeter identified the state’s recent population slowdown related to Pennsylvanians migrating to other states as one of his top priorities. He hopes to use his analytical skills to determine the root cause of the migration, stating, “Most politicians just want to fix the surface issue, I want to dig down and solve the underlying issues, and that separates me from a lot of people in the race currently.”
Focusing on rural areas such as Bradford County, Streeter added, “I want to return some power back to the counties that the state has taken from them. One of my key pursuits will be legislation that allows counties to regulate ATV and UTV usage on their roads. Currently, the state holds that power. Plenty of farmers these days need to use paved roads to go between their fields. Also lots of tourism takes place in rural counties and allowing counties to set their own regulations could help encourage tourism to those areas by people with ATVs and UTVs wanting to ride the trails.”
Another policy idea Streeter has is to privatize the state’s liquor stores. Streeter estimates that selling the state’s stores to private businesses could net hundreds of millions in cash in the short-term for an incoming governor to work with.
In closing Streeter brought up his business, Obrien’s.
“No one wanted to take over the business. They told me it was too much work. But my belief is you get out what you put in,” he said. “I put the work in then and I plan to put the work in as lieutenant governor.”
The Pennsylvania primary elections will be held May 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.