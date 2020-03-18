A New York man has been arrested following a high speed police chase in Sayre in which a Sayre Borough police officer was “dragged” down the road with a stolen truck, according to a police report.
Nicholas D. Gennaro, 22 of Farmingdale, New York, was charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, recklessly endangering another person and four related charges after an incident in Sayre Borough on March 17.
According to police records, officers were called to a church in Sayre Borough around 7:52 a.m. Tuesday after they received a report of a suspicious person as there was a landscaping truck with a Connecticut license plate parked there with an unknown man sleeping in it.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers knocked on the window of the truck “several times” before Gennaro “lifted his arm and waved at (the police)” and several more times before he sat up, according to court documents.
Police records show that Gennaro then rolled his window down halfway and when asked what he was doing told officers he was sleeping. He then refused to give his name and when asked if the vehicle was stolen he stated that it was not and it belonged to his boss.
Gennaro also told police he had no identification and refused to provide officers with his boss’s phone number, according to police documents.
Court records showed that police stated that Gennaro was “very catatonic” with bloodshot eyes and mumbled speech and that they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the cab of the vehicle so they asked if he had any narcotics in the vehicle and he did not answer but “stared straight at” them.
When officers ordered Gennaro out of the vehicle he refused and an officer stepped on the running board of the truck, reached inside of it and unlocked it and Gennaro held the door shut, slammed the door lock back down, started the vehicle and began dragging the officer through the parking lot off the side of the truck, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The officer yelled that he was under arrest before diving off the truck’s running board as the truck struck a telephone pole, shearing it in half.
According to police documents, police then followed the truck in their patrol vehicle as it drove at an “extremely high rate of speed” south on Labarr Lane, turned left onto Reilly Street and drove east until he attempted to turn left onto North Lehigh but was driving so fast that he missed the turn, traveled off the road and into a grass median.
Gennaro then attempted to drive the truck over six sets of railroad tracks but the truck became disabled, causing damage to the tracks, and he fled on foot running east with police chasing him, as stated in the affidavit of probable cause.
Police documents state that an unnamed male witness jumped out of the vehicle he was traveling in and police yelled at him to “get him” while pointing toward Gennaro. The male then tackled Gennaro.
Police arrested Gennaro then seized a small amount of marijuana from him.
Gennaro refused to take a blood test and continued to refuse to provide police with information identifying him, according to court documents, but officers later identified him and found that he had an active arrest warrant out of Nassau County, New York, according to police documents.
The truck Gennaro was found sleeping in had been reported stolen from Norwalk, Connecticut.
Gennaro is held at the Bradford County Correctional Facility with bail set at $200,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 31 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.