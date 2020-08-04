Sayre outlines social distancing, sanitization measures as part of health and safety plan

SAYRE — The Sayre Area School District will push social distancing and sanitization as much as possible as part of a health and safety plan presented Monday to help keep students and staff safe amidst the COVID-19 pandemic once classes resume on Aug. 25.
Presenting the plan to the school board and public, Superintendent Jill Daloisio outlined the various measures the district is taking in its buildings, including regular cleaning, fogging, and misting to making sure hand sanitizer is readily available, improved air filtration, replacing drinking fountains with touchless water bottle filling stations, markings to help keep students separated when walking in the hallways, grab-and-go breakfasts that can be eaten in the classroom, lunch deliveries for elementary students and spaced out eating for the high school, drop off and pick up procedures that promote distancing, staggered bathroom breaks, and face covering policies for when students can’t be properly spaced out.
As part of the plan, students will be able to seamlessly alternate between in-person and remote learning options in the case they become ill. In-class learning will include desks that are spaced at least 6 feet apart, with markings on the floor to help students and teachers reorient the desks in the case they get moved. Daloisio said while they are able to take advantage of the large learning pod spaces at H. Austin
in Snyder Elementary to help keep students spaced out, some high school classrooms that are more tightly packed might require students to wear masks. Manipulatives such as counters or coins used in math will be provided to students in separate bags while common items such as books will be disinfected after every use. In the high school, classes for each group of students will be kept as close as possible to limit the time students have to move through the hallways, and desks will be cleaned regularly.
Those who chose to learn remotely will be provided the times in which they can log into their classrooms for virtual instruction, and then complete their classwork on their own or with parental guidance for the younger students. Because this remote learning is centered around the students’ normal classes, Daloisio said they will be able to transition seamlessly once they recover from a typical sickness or finish quarantine in the case they might have been exposed to COVID-19. Students would have to attend all remote learning sessions for the day in order to be counted in attendance.
Daloisio also highlighted the completely virtual Sayre Online Learning Academy that is currently presided over by one teacher and features learning at the student’s own pace.
To help students take advantage of remote learning options, the district is providing different devices depending on grade level. Tablets will be offered for students in kindergarten through first grade, second through fourth grade will receive Chrome books, and fifth through 12th grade will get laptops. High schoolers will also be able to take advantage of a “bring your own device” option in the case they are more comfortable using their own tablet or laptop.
The school days will be slightly adjusted for students, with drop off at the elementary school allowed between 8 a.m. and 8:08 a.m. while pick up will take place between 2:30 p.m. and 2:40 p.m. The high school will run from 8:25 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. with no ninth period. Students can arrive no earlier than 8:20 a.m.
Daloisio said part of the plan relies on a “partnership” with parents to monitor their child’s symptoms, such as a fever of 100.4 or higher, a cough, or shortness of breath.
“We’re asking you to keep them at home and if you can join us through remote learning, that day counts as attendance,” said Daloisio.
Students who exhibit symptoms during the school day will be taken to an isolation room, which will also have separate access for parents picking them up.
In the case there is a spike in cases in the Valley area overall, Daloisio said superintendents have the authority to move their districts to a hybrid learning model without an oder from Gov. Tom Wolf.
Area superintendents are also working together to plan for events, such as how they will respond to a confirmed case of COVID-19 in one of their buildings, she noted.
“We have a partner over at Guthrie that is helping us as well as the Department of Health,” she explained. In addition with utilizing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Daloisio added, “I’m leaning on their guidance to make good decisions for our district.”
That plan will go up for school board approval before the start of the new school year.
Those with questions were invited to leave them in the Zoom meeting’s chat to be presented to the administrative team today and answered in an email that will be sent out to all parents.
Daloisio also urged parents to complete intention forms available on the district’s website if they haven’t yet done so. As of Monday’s meeting, she said about half of parents had completed them. Staff will eventually reach out to families who do not complete these forms so that the district can have complete information to plan accordingly.
“I want to acknowledge that the reopening plan will change based on guidance and recommendations from the state and federal agencies,” Daloisio said, with any of these potential changes to go before the school board for approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.