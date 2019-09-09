SAYRE- The Sayre Police Department has arrested two people for the sale of illegal narcotics after an investigation targeting the sale of methamphetamine, according to a press release issued from the department on Sunday.
Denise M. Harvey (Turner), 47, of Sayre, and Dwayne A. Roberts, 32, of Rochester, New York, were arrested by Sayre Police at approximately 2:55 a.m. on Saturday morning on charges of possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communication device, and possession of a controlled substance.
The release said that 171 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $17,000, .7 grams of crack cocaine, a small amount of marijuana and over $2,000 in U.S. currency were seized in the arrest. Both are held at the Bradford county Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail.
The release also said that the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending. Sayre Police were assisted by Athens Borough and Athens Township Police.
