SAYRE — A Sayre man is in jail in lieu of $100,000 bail after allegedly attempting to assault a police officer, harassing an individual, resisting arrest, and being in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia back in February.

According to Sayre Borough Police, Christopher Corey Allen Beesley, 27, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, grade-two felony; harassment, harassment, summary offense; resisting arrest, grade-two misdemeanor; and possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors after his alleged role in the incident, which took place on Feb. 20 in Sayre.