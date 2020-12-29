SAYRE BOROUGH – Sayre Borough police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery that took place Monday night in the 400 block of North Wilbur Avenue.
Police said around 10:25 p.m., a man approached the male victim with a silver handgun and demanded money, then fled on foot after getting money from the victim.
The suspect is described as a white man with a deep, raspy voice. He is 6 feet tall, 215 pounds and was wearing a black beanie cap, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black surgical mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sayre police at (570) 888-2233. Police noted that all calls will be kept confidential.
