Generic police

SAYRE BOROUGH – Sayre Borough police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery that took place Monday night in the 400 block of North Wilbur Avenue.

Police said around 10:25 p.m., a man approached the male victim with a silver handgun and demanded money, then fled on foot after getting money from the victim.

The suspect is described as a white man with a deep, raspy voice. He is 6 feet tall, 215 pounds and was wearing a black beanie cap, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sayre police at (570) 888-2233. Police noted that all calls will be kept confidential.

Connect with Matt: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1628; mhicks@thedailyreview.com; Facebook @Matt Hicks Daily Review.