SAYRE — Sayre Borough police have arrested two people following a drug investigation in the region.

Patrick Louis Ferro, 47, and Amie Raylin Moore, 37, face drug charges after being arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to police. A search warrant was executed at a residence on Pitney Street in South Waverly, following an investigation into alleged drug activity there.

