SAYRE — Sayre Borough police have arrested two people following a drug investigation in the region.
Patrick Louis Ferro, 47, and Amie Raylin Moore, 37, face drug charges after being arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to police. A search warrant was executed at a residence on Pitney Street in South Waverly, following an investigation into alleged drug activity there.
Sayre Borough police were assisted by the Bradford County Special Operations Team and Athens Township Police Department. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected, police stated.
Ferro faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Moore faces charges of misdemeanor tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were arraigned Tuesday at 5:40 p.m. and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $40,000 each. They have preliminary hearings scheduled for Oct. 25 at 8:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
