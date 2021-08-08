SAYRE BOROUGH — Sayre Borough citizens had the chance to hear a presentation on Saturday at the Sayre Theatre from a program that seeks to improve the community’s health and economy.
The Blue Zones Project hosted a community town hall around 4 p.m. where its Vice President Dan Buettner Jr. gave a presentation and attendees could ask questions afterwards.
Buettner stated that he was invited by Guthrie and the Sayre Revitalization Initiative to tell the Blue Zone’s story and how it can help Sayre.
“Our project is based on 20 years of research from the longest lived communities around the world,” he said. “We put that research into an evidence-based population health model for American cities.”
Blue Zones is currently in 61 cities with over 4 million people live in those communities.
He stated that the presentation was a pressure test to see if Blue Zones is a good fit for Sayre.
“If we want to make changes, we have to look at the people, places and policies so that there are easier and healthier choices,” he said.
Blue Zones uses evidence-based lessons of longevity to improve street and park designs, public policy and social involvement, according to its website.
“Almost all Americans spend 90% of our lives within 20 miles of home,” the website also states.
Guthrie President/CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti said that the Sayre Revitalization Initiative seeks to improve the community economically, socially and recreationally.
“As the largest employer in the county and as an organization dedicated to healthcare, our mission is to make sure our residents achieve optimal and lifelong health,” he said. “That fits in nicely with the concept of the Blue Zones.”
Kelly McElhaney, a member of the Sayre Business Association and owner of Zen Den Yoga and Wellness Center, stated that the community’s future is important to her.
“To become a regional hub, we need to create a community where individuals want to work, establish residency, shop and educate their children here,” she said.
McElhaney stated Blue Zone’s model would give Sayre residents a chance to create a place that current and future generations would want to live in and invest in.
