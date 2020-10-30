Sayre property taxes going up for first time since 2011

SAYRE – Sayre Borough has spent nearly a decade without a property tax increase. In 2021, that will change.
Under the $14.7 million spending proposal approved for public inspection Wednesday, residents will see their taxes go up by $2.13 per $1,000 of assessed valuation as the millage rate increases to 12.50.
According to borough Manager Dave Jarrett, the move was necessary given the continual increase in the cost of doing business and some of the major expenses they are facing in the year ahead, including the purchase of a new aerial truck for the fire department estimated around $1.3 million.
“It’s getting harder and harder to get parts for our current truck that’s 25 years old, 26 years old. Generally they’ve been replacing trucks every 20 years, so that truck is overdue,” said Jarrett.
The borough is also planning some changes to the borough hall along West Packer Avenue in the new year, which includes upgrading the building’s elevator so it can take visitors to the second and third floors.
“Over two-thirds of the square footage of this building is inaccessible to the general public due to lack of ADA accommodations,” Jarrett said.
By expanding the handicapped accessibility of the building, Jarrett said they will be able to utilize these spaces more in order to spread out office staff and visitors coming to public meetings. While the second floor currently houses Jarrett’s office, the parking enforcement office and a small meeting room used for contract negotiations and department head meetings, he said the third floor – a wide open space that will soon no longer be leased by Engine Company No. 1 – will become the new home for borough council meetings.
The end goal, he said, is to make use of all the space available and use it effectively.
“This has been a project that has been under consideration for a long time, but I think it really became more needed with COVID,” said Jarrett. “We have all of our employees in the town hall sitting on top of each other and you can’t relocate them. We don’t have the computer system extended all of the way to the second floor.”
Although the elevator will be covered with Community Development Block Grant funding, other work including brick repointing and window upgrades to reduce drafts will be shouldered by the borough.
“The borough hall was built in 1908,” he explained. “With the exception of the fire that occurred in the late ‘80s, there’s really been no work here.”
Other major projects being budgeted for include an expansion of the police department, which has been under consideration since the building was built along South Lehigh Avenue in 2012. Although a lack of funding initially kept the borough from creating the additional space, a growing number of files and additional tactical equipment have only increased the need for the expansion.
The borough is also budgeting to add two full-time police officers to reduce its reliance on per diem officers, which Jarrett said are harder to come by and don’t stick around once they’re able to gain full-time employment elsewhere.
In addition, the borough is looking to upgrade its largest volume pump station, the Hayden Street pump station, that primarily serves the Guthrie medical campus. It was last upgraded just before the turn of the century.
“We’ve taken good care of it for it to last as long as it has, but we were fortunate enough to get a $150,000 grant with assistance of Senator (Gene) Yaw and Representative (Tina) Pickett to offset the cost of the project,” Jarrett explained. “The project is estimated at around $350,000, so the borough will have to put up the rest of the money, which we’ve planned for.”
Other projects the borough is planning for and trying to secure grants for include the third section of Diahoga Trial from the Higgins/Hayden Street trailhead along the levy to North Thomas Avenue, and the first phase of the downtown streetscape project, which includes replacing the wooden street light poles new metal street light poles. For poles that have transformers and can’t be replaced with metal, the borough will either have them straightened or replaced with new wooden poles.
Future phases would include new sidewalks and curbing, tree pits, directional signage.
Seeking $1.9 million matching grant from the state with a local match to be shared with Guthrie and Bradford County.
“That will be a great project for the downtown,” Jarrett said.
The $14.7 million spending plan represents a $5.4 million increase over the current budget. Part of the increase in spending is being covered by savings, as Treasurer Liz Fice and Jarrett detailed in correspondence to the borough council. No services are being cut.
In 2018, the borough implemented a local services tax for workers who live in the borough that has generated $250,000 each year for fire, police, and road work. An $1 increase in the trash collection fee implemented in 2019 has brought in an additional $115,000.
Meanwhile, Liquid Fuels Funding from the state’s fuel tax for repaving has been going down. The borough received $195,000 in 2019, but projections for 2021 are at $171,527 as asphalt prices continue to increase.
Officials also noted that sewer fees will not be increasing.
Copies of the budget will be available at the borough hall, the Sayre Public Library, or on the borough’s website at www.sayreborough.org.
Budget will be voted on during the Nov. 23 meeting of the borough council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.