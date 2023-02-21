SAYRE — The Sayre Public Library is excited to announce our upcoming slate of programs relating to our Winter-Spring 2023 Books-to-Action Series.
Join us at the Sayre Public Library for our Winter-Spring 2023 Books-to-Action Series as we read The Midnight Library by Matt Haig.
Readers will explore how every action we take has a consequence, and the idea that one person can have a huge effect on others without even realizing it. We will also talk about the importance of good mental health.
We will then look at turning these ideas into action! After a series of related events and workshops, we will be working together to plan and organize a community project to help raise awareness for and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.
Program Schedule (you do not have to attend every single event to participate):
● Feb. 21 — The Midnight Library book discussion at the library from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and return books.
● March 7 — Seminar on mental health in partnership with Concern at 6 p.m.
● March 9 — Mindfulness and breathing exercises at the library with our friends from Zen Den Rural Yoga Tribe at 9:30 a.m.
● March 11 — Screening of Mysteries of Mental Illness: Who’s Normal? at the library starting at 2 p.m.
● March 25 — Action Discussion! Books to Action Community Project discussion at the library at 10 a.m. We will decide as a group the community “action” we would like to take. This action project will span no longer than over the course of a month with the final project date on or before April 30.
For more information and to sign-up, contact Basil Bacorn, Adult Services Librarian, by email at bbacorn@sayrepl.org or call the Sayre Public Library at (570) 888-2256.
