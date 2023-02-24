Sayre Public Library has been selected as a recipient of a 2023 Play and Grow Library Project Grant. The goal of the Play and Grow project is to assist libraries without a full-time children’s librarian in creating high quality preschool programming. The grant is also structured to support the creation of early childhood areas that have high appeal to families of young children birth to entering Kindergarten. The Play and Grow Library Project uses federal funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) through the Library Sciences and Technology Act (LSTA).
The Play and Grow project focuses on library programming for early childhood that builds upon and moves beyond storytimes with infant and toddler activities that develop the whole child, supporting and nurturing all areas of a child’s development, including social-emotional learning and academic skills. It also provides funding and support for library collection development for children birth to five, as well as for the adults in their lives. The project emphasizes family engagement and is structured around the five universal family strengths identified in the Strengthening Families Protective Factors Framework.
