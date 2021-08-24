Sayre ready for end of summer festivities

Sayre Borough is getting ready to end its William S. Pierce Sayre Summer Concert Series this week, and cap it all off with its Eighth Annual End of Summer Celebration and Fireworks Display Saturday.
The Stoutment will perform from the Howard Elmer Park bandstand this evening followed by the Kirby Band on Wednesday, and the Fire Within Jazz Band on Friday. All three performances will start at 6 p.m.
Saturday’s End of Summer Celebration, which is presented by Gannon Associates, will kick off at 3:30 p.m. in Riverfront Park and feature local food vendors, back-to-school supplies, and live music starting with a Doc Possum children’s concert at 4 p.m., Brotherz Unknown at 5 p.m., and Doc Possum with Mephis Mafia at 7 p.m.
The winner of the Sayre fire truck raffle will be announced at 8 p.m., with all proceeds split equally between the Sayre Public Library and the Sayre Historical Society Museum.
Park activities will wrap up at 8:30 p.m., followed by a 30-minute fireworks display with a musical soundtrack broadcast on 95.3FM The Bridge and presented by Landy & Kilmer Insurance.
Cost of admission is $5 per car or $2 for walk-ins. Paid parking is available along South Thomas Avenue between East Hayden Street and the borough line, in Riverfront Park, along South Lehigh Avenue between Hayden Street and the borough line, and in the parking lot behind the Enterprise Center. Hayden, Chemung, Reilly, Lincoln, and Madison streets between Desmond Street and South Lehigh Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic starting at 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.