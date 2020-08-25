Sayre ready to return

SAYRE – After nearly three months away from the classroom due to COVID-19 and nearly three more months for summer break, Sayre students are headed back to school this morning – and the Sayre Area School District is ready to welcome them.
“It’s been a long six months since the students left on March 12 and were not able to return based on Gov. Wolf’s order to close due to the pandemic,” high school Principal Dayton Handrick said in a media release. “The staff and I really miss our students.”
Speaking during Monday’s special school board meeting, Superintendent Jill Daloisio said she is excited to welcome students back to the classroom, and was planning to be at H. Austin Snyder Elementary to see the students arrive at 8 a.m. before making her way over to the high school to help welcome students at 8:25 a.m.
The high school will have 435 students attending in-person, according to Daloisio, while there will be 484 at the elementary level. There are 60 high schoolers and 69 elementary students kicking off the school year with remote learning, while 38 high school students and 23 elementary students will participate in the Sayre Online Learning Academy. District wide, 48 students are doing home instruction.
“When I signed letters for home schooling in the summertime and reviewed documentation, it was in the teens,” Daloisio explained.
The district issued letters to parents of remote learners Monday outlining key information for the program and expectations of students including attendance, participation, and eligibility for extra-curricular activities.
“The success will be through a partnership when everyone works together – the students, the parents, the teachers, the administration, and the community at large,” said Daloisio.
For those showing up to the high school this morning, Handrick said it will look different with three entrances to keep students spaced out based on if they ride the bus, drive or are dropped off, or walk. The high school has also made efforts to reduce student congestion in the hallways and to minimize the need for travel from class to class.
“We have shields in place at different points of contact throughout the building, markings in the hallways to divide traffic, and markings to remind students to promote social distancing while moving around the building,” Handrick explained. “Staff have worked hard to space out things in their classrooms. We’re just all going to need to be a little patient and flexible as we deal with our new normal. Things will likely change as we move forward. I just know that we want our student body back in the building. My challenge to them this year will be to protect themselves, protect others and that will protect our school. They’ll rise to the challenge. Our students always do.”
School board President Pete Quattrini wished all of the kids a good first day back to school, while also showing appreciation to teachers and support staff.
During the meeting Monday, the school board also approved an update to its health and safety guidelines reflecting the state’s updated guidance on masks and instruction based on levels of infection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.