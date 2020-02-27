Sayre police officer Steve Burlingame and Treasurer Liz Fice were recognized Wednesday for their long careers with the borough. Mayor Henry Farley highlighted the impact Burlingame has had on local children through the DARE program during his 25-year career. "Through that program, he's gotten to know just about every kid at both Epiphany and Snyder schools," Farley said. "He's probably the most well-known police officer." With Fice, who has been with the borough for 30 years, "We can't say enough for what Liz does. She keeps the books in order, keeps us in order. It's a good deal because there's a lot of times we could get screwed up financially if it weren't for Liz keeping her thumb on things." Council President Jim Daly joined Farley for the recognition. Police Chief Dan Reynolds is also pictured with Burlingame.
