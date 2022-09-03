SAYRE — Everybody can appreciate the beauty of the natural world that surrounds us. One local Bradford County resident has taken pen to paper to share her creative descriptions in an upcoming poetry book.
Sayre resident Tricia Johnson has written a brand new book of poetry title, Sway, set to be released on Sept. 13.
“For this book, it really is my love of nature and capturing the ordinary,” Johnson said. “The small obvious things that we see here in northeastern Pennsylvania that are actually so magical and beautiful. To take the time and pause to be in nature is important because we really live in a beautiful place.”
Johnson’s writing evokes imagery and appeals to the senses to fully place the reader in the scenes described.
A passage in the book’s titular poem reads: “The soft rustle of cotton fabric. Brushing against the body, clothespins in hand. With gentle wind gusts. As the shirt slowly dries on the clothesline. Crows caw. Bright green leaves rustle. Honey bees humming along.”
The new book is a mixture of new poems and ones that she wrote nine years ago. She is inspired by the changing seasons that occur in rural northeastern Pennsylvania.
“Mother Nature is beautiful and when I am writing about nature poetry, I find it uplifting and captivating. It’s a very positive experience,” she expressed.
Sway is her second book of poems that she has written. Her debut book titled, Whirl Away girl, was published in 2021 and is about the process of healing and dealing with a chronic illness. Johnson was a Spanish teacher at Waverly High School and Chemung Valley Montessori School. She retired when she developed lupus. Specifically, she has systemic lupus erythematosus, an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and tissue damage to affected organs, according to the Center for Disease Control.
She stated that literature is important because it allows people to express themselves, share emotions and connect to others.
“What I was trying to do with my first book was offer that connection to people and let them know that they are not alone when they work through a chronic illness,” she said. “When I’m sharing my new book, I think everyone should stop and pause and enjoy being outside.”
Johnson has been writing poetry for the past nine years, but has always been imaginative, reflective and “perhaps a little dreamy” as she describes. She stated that as a Spanish teacher and poet, her life has always included a love for language, the written word and its layered meanings.
“I have always been interested in poetry. It has definitely woven itself throughout my life, through early teens to high school to taking college courses on poetry to teaching it a little bit,” she said. “It’s definitely a passion of mine.”
Johnson wishes to portray beauty surrounding us, especially in difficult times, to highlight how special nature is.
“We have come through a couple of really hard years, so I think if I can offer a little bit of hope and positivity into that mix, I would like to do so,” she said. “I hope that someone can make a connection to a line or thought that gives them a little hope or a little beauty in capturing a phrase.”
Johnson stated that her creative process involves writing every day. She described her process as a bit old-fashioned because she uses pen, paper and a notebook as she writes outside.
“It’s really hard to describe how the words come. It’s a very present moment. The words are tumbling about in my mind until the opening line finds me,” she described. “Each line of my poems tend to drive the next. It’s that creative moment when you are in that liminal space and the words are just coming.”
For anyone looking for advice on how to develop their own creativity or writing, Johnson had some recommendations. Her writing is inspired by what she knows such as rural life and nature. She believes people should write what they know or care about, which leads to their true voice coming out.
“Write every day, even if its just a couple hours,” she said. “Poetry is so vast and broad that there is room for everyone.”
Sway and Whirl Away girl can both be purchased on Amazon.com or Barnes & Noble’s website. For more information, go to triciajohnsonpoet.com.
