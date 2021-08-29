SAYRE BOROUGH — Sayre’s Eighth Annual End of Summer Celebration and Fireworks Display returned to Riverfront Park on Saturday.
The event featured a multitude of activities from fireworks, live music, food vendors and school supplies being handed out to local students.
Musical acts at the celebration consisted of Doc Possum performing kids songs early in the day, Elmira-based Brotherz Unknown at 5 p.m. and then Doc Possum returned with the Memphis Mafia band to perform classic rock songs.
Doc Cavallaro who performs as Doc Possum said he has played music for over 25 years and has performed for the borough for at least 15 years.
“This is the gig we look forward to every year because it feels like family and we love everyone around here,” he said.
A variety of food vendors that included Poppie’s Kettle Corn and Fast Lane Phillys sold everything from popcorn, cheese steaks, funnel cakes and ice cream.
Another vendor was Mediterranean Tastes, which served homemade authentic Mediterranean food like hummus, falafel and kabab.
A fire truck raffle was held where 70 tickets were sold and the proceeds went towards funding the Sayre Public Library and the Sayre Historical Society Museum.
Sayre Mayor Henry Farley was at the event handing out school supplies to kids who are getting ready for the new academic year.
“It’s a great way to send the kids off to school with the backpacks and bags,” he said. “It’s about local families having a good time.”
Students from the Athens Area High School’s marching band filled over 500 backpacks with school supplies, according to Sayre Borough Manager David Jarrett.
“Every kid who comes here can go home with a notebook, pencil, eraser and crayons to get the school year started,” said Jarrett.
He also stated that volunteers are vital to festivals like Sayre’s celebration and that he is always looking for volunteers because without them, the celebration couldn’t happen.
“Events like this are the backbones to small towns,” said Jarrett. “We don’t ever want to scale things back or compromise the quality or integrity of this celebration.”
A 30-minute fireworks display that night went off to a musical soundtrack broadcasted by 95.3 FM.
