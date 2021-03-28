Sayre Rotary announces this year's Rotary essay contest winners

Sayre Rotary has announced the winners of this year’s Rotary essay contest from Sayre High School and honored them recently at their weekly luncheon. The 1st place winner was Gianna Quattrini, the 2nd place winner was Josh Wilson and the 3rd place winner was Dylan Seck. Each of the winners read their essays to the Rotary Club members and were presented with their monetary prizes after enjoying lunch with their families at the Grill at the Station, Sayre. This year’s theme, open to 11th grade students, was “How can you personally take the opportunity to protect the environment?” Protecting the environment has always been important to Rotarians, but in June 2020 it officially became a new Area of Focus for Rotary. It joins peace-building and conflict prevention; disease prevention and treatment; water, sanitation, and hygiene; maternal and child health; basic education and literacy; and community economic development.
Gianna Quattrini’s 1st place winning essay will be submitted to the Rotary International District 7410 Essay Contest for judging, where monetary prizes will be awarded for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. Mike Frantz of the Sayre High School has been instrumental in organizing this essay contest this year and for many years in the past and Sayre Rotary would like to express their gratitude. Anyone interesting in learning more about Rotary is welcome to attend the weekly luncheon held at 12:10 p.m. every Tuesday at the Grille at the Station.
