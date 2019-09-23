In 1919 Sayre Rotary was formed and began its service to the community and beyond in keeping with Rotary’s moto of Service above Self.
One hundred years later, Sayre Rotarians celebrated on the grounds of the Sayre Historical Society Museum with fellow Rotarians and friends from near and far.
After a luncheon, catered by the Grille at the Station, Sayre Rotarian Jeff Paul spoke about the many community projects undertaken over the years, including projects such as building and maintaining the Rotary Pavilion in Riverfront Park, as well as most recently assembling a new playground on Round Top Park.
In addition, he spoke of annual projects such as distribution of dictionaries to the third grade students in the Sayre area; providing support to the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign; WATS/WAVR Christmas is for Kids; top 10 banquets to honor students from each high school in the Valley, just to name a few.
There were also several international projects taken on by Sayre Rotary including 13 years of involvement with the Rotary Youth Exchange program and several years of hosting Group Study Exchanges with foreign countries.
Special guests for the event included Representative Tina Pickett who presented Sayre Rotary with a citation from the PA House of Representatives congratulating them on their many accomplishments.
Also, Rotary District Governor Karen DeMatteo of Stroudsburg offered her and Rotary District 7410’s congratulations and gave presents to each Sayre Rotarian commemorating the 100th Anniversary.
In addition, she presented a plaque of congratulations from the Rotary International President Mark Daniel Maloney of Illinois.
At the close of the presentations, all were invited to tour the Sayre Historical Society museum to view a special display which they set up in their lobby on the 100 year history of Sayre Rotary.
This display will be available for the public to view for the remainder of this year.
Sayre Rotarians are looking forward to continuing service to people less fortunate and those in need in the next 100 years … and beyond.
