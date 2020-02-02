Sayre's Christian Motorcyclists Association strives to give teens a wholesome hangout

Decked out in leather vests and large helmets motorcycle groups may not always be perceived as the most kid friendly of organizations; but Sayre’s Sons of Thunder chapter of the national Christian Motorcyclists Association is striving to change that stereotype and offer teens a safe and fun place to call home.
The Sons of Thunder are Bradford County’s branch of the CMA, a Christian evangelistic organization that has 175,000 chapters of bikers that join to minister to the motorcycle community and share the gospel of Jesus Christ around the world.
With five years of existence under their belt the Sons of Thunder are embracing CMA’s motto of “changing the world, one heart at a time” in a new way this year and partnering with chapters internationally in a CMA Youth Movement that is designed to welcome teens into the organization’s Christian community.
“We’ve got hundreds of young people out there that want to belong to something other than a group of kids that are doing drugs or stealing or smoking or whatever. There’s kids out there, young people that want to belong to something that is beneficial to not just them but other people,” stated Sons of Thunder President Dan Earl. “Youth is the future of our churches as well as our CMA chapters throughout the world.”
Earl stated that the Sayre CMA chapter already has one 13-year-old member from Athens and that he has spoken to representatives at Athens, Sayre and Waverly high schools in hopes of gaining permission to present opportunities available for students through CMA to local student bodies.
Earl said that while he has yet to hear from Athens or Sayre school districts he was given a positive response from Waverly and told that administrators have been seeking opportunities for
“something to do” for teenagers in the area.
While students are welcomed to ride along with Sons of Thunder if they possess proper licenses, Earl stated that CMA members are not required to ride a motorcycle to join and can also participate through helping with activities such as community outreaches, including Valley Family Fun Day, that the Sons of Thunder attend annually and with events like CMA’s Run for the Son fundraiser that raised $4.8 million last year to aid in CMA’s efforts to share the gospel both in the United States and internationally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.