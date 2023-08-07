SAYRE – A community event dedicated to promoting good health and fresh food returned Saturday to the Valley area.
The 7th Annual Food Farm Family Festival, also known as F3, took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Howard Elmer Park in Sayre. The Guthrie’s Weight Loss Center and Wellbeing Committee organizes the free event each year.
The outdoor event featured local food vendors, cooking demonstrations and wellness goods for the public to engage with.
Onsite will also be community support organizations and nonprofits. Kids activities will be available for attendees to partake in. Activities from previous years have sought to encourage both fun and learning.
The first 150 attendees can obtain vouchers that are redeemable on the day of F3’s festivities. The vouchers are made possible through First Citizens Community Bank.
This year’s vendors will include the following businesses and organizations:
- Mann’s Community Gardens
- New View Farm
- Yorkshire Meadows
- Body Delights by LizAnn
- Kurt’s Making Whoopie
- Bradford County YMCA
- Tioga Tae Kwon Do
- Guthrie Cancer Center in Sayre, which will provide screenings at the event.
