The Sayre Salvation Army will be getting a large influx of non-perishable food following another year of the Rusty Rail Food Drive.
The Sayre and Athens school districts brought in 40,045 items in all. Of course, given the competitive nature of Rusty Rail, it was also announced during halftime of Friday’s football game that Sayre came out on top with 29,295 in donations.
According to Maj. Debra Stedman, the Sayre Salvation Army’s food pantry serves a variety of people, from those who have been recently unemployed or are dealing with an illness to a struggling single parent or senior citizen.
“We just get an array of different circumstances where people have to come in and apply for help,” Stedman explained.
Although the need has remained fairly constant over the years, she said it can increase during times when parents might feel the added strain of getting their children ready to go back to school or providing Christmas gifts.
One thing the Sayre Salvation Army provides, that Stedman said can be especially helpful during these times of added financial stress, are the food distributions that are held following the church’s community breakfasts on Tuesday and Friday mornings, using food that had been donated from local grocers or pantry items that might be close to expiration.
Unlike the pantry program, which provides a supply of food once every 60 days per client, the distributions are able to provide these extra items without restrictions.
“It’s just something extra they get besides the food pantry to help stretch their food budget,” said Stedman.
The Rusty Rail Food Drive is just one of several ways students in the Sayre and Athens school districts give back to their communities throughout the school year. And even though it’s set up as a friendly competition, Athens Area High School Principal Corey Mosher said the students realize the greater good that’s coming out of it.
“It is always a joy to see the smiles on students’ faces and hear students talk about the satisfaction they get from helping other people,” he said. “It also helps build a sense of pride and school spirit as we compete against each other. I think students learn that helping others is a great reward and teaches them compassion and empathy. They also realize that you never know who may need help or who may benefit from a kind act. The lessons go well beyond this event as they grow and develop into young adults who will be our future leaders.”
Athens’ effort was spearheaded by its Future Farmers of America chapter, while the Sayre Area High School Student Council leads the food drive on the other side of town.
“The faculty and staff are so grateful that the students show kindness and compassion through this project,” said Sayre teacher Courtney Grunza, who coordinated the district’s collections through Student Council. “It is a great feeling to know that students, along with the help of our community, are working together to give back to our town.”
To the kids who helped bring in all of these food items, Stedman said, “I am so ever grateful for this program because it helps us an awful lot.”
