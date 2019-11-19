Sayre School Board says goodbye to Bentley

SAYRE — When Ken Bentley first ran for the Sayre School Board, he said he did it for the current student body, including his own children, and the others who would go through the district in future years.
“Being a school board member is the ultimate community service,” he said.
Now with four years behind him, and having chosen to not run for re-election, Bentley is looking forward to spending more time with family — especially with his children who are now nearing the end of their high school careers.
Monday marked Bentley’s final meeting with the board.
In thanking Bentley for his time, school board President Pete Quattrini said, “He has really big shoes to fill. He did a lot of work helping this district get back to where we’re at today.”
Bentley’s work on the board included serving as the Finance Committee chairman. At the beginning of this year, he, along with Business Manager Barry Claypool, welcomed the district’s first independent audit without material weaknesses in several years, reflective of a rebuilding process following the retirement and release of former Business Manager Sam Moore implemented during the first part of the 2016-2017 school year.
Audits filed before Moore’s departure showed multiple examples of inaccurate financial reporting, although former Superintendent Dr. Sherry Griggs, who was new to the district at the time, said the school district hadn’t found any indication of intentional fraud or criminal activity.
“I think that where we are as a district now, compared to four years ago, we’re light years ahead,” Bentley said. “I think that having the superintendent that we have now (Dr. Jill Daloisio), she’s phenomenal. She’s really going to take this district into the future.”
“My time on the board has been great,” he added. “We’ve really done a lot.”
