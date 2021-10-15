The decision for who will sit on Sayre’s School Board still remains in the voters’ hands this Nov. 2. The ballot will contain four Democratic/Republican candidates and one Libertarian candidate, Jaimee Alsing.
Alsing said, “Education is not just important for our future generations. It is also critical for retaining quality professionals, supporting families, and building a strong community.”
“My husband and I plan on starting a family and our children will be educated in Sayre Schools. I’m deeply invested in Bradford County as a homeowner, landlord, and technical associate at Global Tungsten and Powders. I love this area and am committed to seeing it thrive. I have a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University in Animal Science. I’ve worked in a wide variety of jobs and I understand what it takes for our students to succeed in both the workforce and higher education.”
Alsing previously ran as a write-in candidate in May, losing out by just seven votes on the Democratic ticket and 19 votes on the Republican ticket.
“I look forward to continuing to offer voters a choice in November,” Alsing said.
