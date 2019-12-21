Sayre schools appealing RPH’s tax-exempt status

The Sayre Area School District is appealing the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital’s tax-exempt status through a court filing against both the health care organization and the Bradford County Board of Assessment Appeals.
Last month, the district appointed Sweet, Stevens, Katz & Williams LLP as special counsel as part of the appeals process. About a week later, on Nov. 25, a petition was filed in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, according to court documents. On Monday, a order was issued setting a pre-hearing conference for Feb. 12 before Judge Evan Williams III.
In a statement, Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti said, “We are disappointed that the Sayre Area School District is challenging Robert Packer Hospital’s tax-exempt status. As a good neighbor to the district, Robert Packer Hospital and Guthrie have, for over 20 years, paid property taxes and made payments in lieu of taxes to the district, most recently just under $1 million in 2019.”
Scopelliti noted that the Bradford County Board of Assessment Appeals affirmed the hospital’s tax-exempt status during an Oct. 31 meeting, and that “Robert Packer Hospital continues to satisfy the requirements for tax-exemption.” He added that Guthrie has not yet formalized its response to the appeal.
According to Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio, the district had attempted to renegotiate its PILOT agreement with the hospital multiple times but was unsuccessful as part of a process that started before her hiring this past summer.
“Therefore, the district felt this step was a necessary action in fairness to all our taxpayers,” she said.
On Wednesday, the Sayre Borough Council voted to not join the school district in its appeal, specifying in its agenda that the appeal focused on the hospital’s school of nursing building – now known as the Guthrie Learning Center.
According to council President Jim Daly, the borough believed there was no advantage to becoming involved in the appeal and tying up its own resources.
“We wish them luck and will see where it goes,” said Daly.
