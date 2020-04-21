Sayre schools calling for community input to honor seniors

Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Cloudy with light rain this morning...then becoming partly cloudy. High 51F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.