Sayre schools calling for community input to honor seniors

The Sayre Area School District wants to make sure its graduating seniors feel as honored as past classes have. But with uncertainty surrounding the future of the state’s COVID-19 closures, officials are welcoming ideas from the community.
“I can only imagine the challenge you are facing as seniors wanting to finish out the year in that traditional way,” said Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio. “We want to celebrate you as a class and as individuals and all of your accomplishments.”
She added, “It will just look different this year if the closure is not lifted.”
High school Principal Dayton Handrick said he and senior class advisor Kara Cochi met with the senior class officers last Friday to talk about ideas, and the Sayre Business Association has reached out to help in whatever way they can.
Now, the school district wants to hear from parents and the community at large about what ideas they might have to honor this year’s graduates.
School board President Pete Quattrini said to the senior class members, “We will make sure that your night is just as special as everyone else’s has been in the past. Don’t worry, we’ll take care of you.”
“We want to make the events special, so please connect with us,” Daloisio said to the community.
Those wishing to share ideas can email Cochi at kcochi@sayresd.org or Handrick at dhandrick@sayresd.org.
