SAYRE — At Monday night’s Sayre School Board meeting, Principals Michelle Murrelle and Dayton Handrick reported that enrollment numbers have been steady as of late, with a few more students returning to in-person attendance.
In an interest to learn the intentions that district families have for next school year, Superintendent Jill Daloisio announced that a survey has been sent out to collect the thoughts and opinions of district students and parents.
“What we’re looking at is having in-person learning and then making sure that we can support those individuals that will need to quarantine as we move forward with this pandemic,” said Daloisio.
Daloisio said the district has received 451 surveys back out of 915 that were sent out. She said 428 have responded positively to retuning to in-person instruction, with 12 preferring the Sayre Online Learning Academy and one requesting an exception.
“Those that maybe were unable to respond or didn’t get the survey we’re going to personally call,” said Daloisio, “so that everyone gets a voice (to say) what they’d like to have for their intentions next year.”
