The Sayre Area School District will not exceed its Act 1 tax index as it creates its 2020-2021 school year budget.
Last week, the school board approved an “opt-out” resolution for the property tax index, which is set at 3.7% for the upcoming school year, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
The property tax increase implemented for the current school year’s budget was 3%, which was just under the district’s Act 1 index.
The Act 1 index is primarily calculated based on average weekly wage increases and the federal employment cost index for elementary and secondary schools, according to the Department of Education.
