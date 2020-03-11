SAYRE — The Sayre School Board passed a resolution Tuesday so that the district will be able to take advantage of a favorable interest rate when the opportunity is right to save money with a 2015 bond.
Financial adviser Audrey Bear of Piper Sandler said last week saw record low bond rates, adding that “the savings numbers that I showed you last time, it will be better than that.”
Based on the rates available during the school board’s meeting last month, the district was poised to save around $250,000.
Due to the recent turmoil in the market, Bear didn’t feel comfortable providing the board an updated savings estimate Tuesday, but believed the ideal opportunity to refinance would present itself near the end of this month.
