SAYRE — Two regional educational institutions have received a big boost from a state program to help local students learn more about environmental issues.

BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 and Sayre Area School District are the recipients of a grant from the Bay Watershed Education and Training program. B-WET is “an environmental education program that promotes place-based experiential learning for K–12 students and related professional development for teachers,” according to its website. The program is part of the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).