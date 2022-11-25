SAYRE — Two regional educational institutions have received a big boost from a state program to help local students learn more about environmental issues.
BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 and Sayre Area School District are the recipients of a grant from the Bay Watershed Education and Training program. B-WET is “an environmental education program that promotes place-based experiential learning for K–12 students and related professional development for teachers,” according to its website. The program is part of the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Both BLaST and Sayre are part of only 13 new recipients of the grant in the Chesapeake Bay region this year. The grant funds will be used to build sustainable Meaningful Watershed Educational Experiences (MWEE) for all students.
MWEE is “a learner-centered framework that focuses on investigations into local environmental issues and leads to informed action,” according to its website.
Local educators will implement ”Get OUTSIDEE” over the next three years with the grant. ”Get OUTSIDEE” is an abbreviation for “Ongoing Understanding through Science Inquiry and Diverse Environmental Experience.” This would give teachers training and tools on how to guide students to engage in MWEE learning experiences. The goal is for students to identify local environmental issues and create plans to address them through teamwork.
“Providing authentic experiences for our students that allow them to work through a process of action gives them the opportunity to experience the impact they have as an individual, small group, or a team,” said Sayre Superintendent Jill Daloisio. “By implementing MWEES, our students will truly embody the idea that each one of us has the power to make a difference. I am looking forward to seeing this initiative flourish over the next three years in our community.”
The initiative is part of statewide efforts to get students to become more active in scientific subjects and learning about the environment.
Pennsylvania recently adopted new Science, Technology and Engineering, Environmental Literacy and Sustainability (STEEL) Standards. STEEL focuses on science education with a focus on environmental science.
MWEE experiences give educators the chance to teach hands-on within the local environment. Students have the opportunity to learn the scientific process and engage in activities such as field experience, drawing conclusions and carrying out environmental action projects.
“By building sustainable and systemic meaningful environmental education experiences in partnership with Sayre Area School District and community partners, learners can experience the growth of new, innovative learning opportunities in environmental education,” said Rebecca Gibboney, BLAST Intermediate Unit 17’s director of educational planning. “The program Get OUTSIDEE will strengthen community partnerships, build awareness and support around environmental needs, and build a consistent systemic approach to hands-on student experiences in Science.”
“All this will help all Sayre Area students learn about locally relevant environmental issues,” said Sean Corson, director of the NOAA Chesapeake Bay Office. “Collectively, these experiential learning opportunities for both teachers and students will support and foster the next generation of Chesapeake Bay stewards.”
