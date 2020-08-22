Sayre Borough continued its tradition of ending the summer with a fireworks show Saturday. Other activities that have drawn as many as 4,000 people to the grounds of Riverfront Park in past years could not be held due to COVID-19. The park was closed off to spectators during the launching in order to prevent a mass gathering.
