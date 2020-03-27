SAYRE BOROUGH – The Sayre Area School District said late Friday afternoon it had learned that its school resource officer has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement, the district said, “Last Friday, the SRO assisted our food services staff with our Grab and Go program, handing out meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the high school. At the time, the SRO did not have any symptoms and had not been in recent contact with anyone who was ill or had COVID-19. Over the last 24 hours, we have been in frequent contact with staff from the Department of Health. After their investigation of the information regarding this case, DOH staff felt the interactions that occurred would not be considered an exposure through close contact.”
The district added that it has been cleared by the Pennsylvania Department of Health to continue its food service on Monday. Officials said anyone with concerns can contact the agency at 1-877-PAHEALTH.
“We will continue to closely monitor this situation. We ask that all staff members, students and families remain vigilant by continuing to wash your hands regularly and practicing social
distancing,” officials said.
In an update from the DOH Friday, Bradford County remained steady with two confirmed COVID-19 cases. The first case was confirmed Tuesday while an informational map was updated Thursday with the second case.
In a Facebook post Thursday evening, Sayre Police Chief Dan Reynolds said they were aware of some concerns related to the department and COVID-19, and had been preparing for the possibility of the department’s staff being affected for several weeks, whether directly or indirectly.
“As of this date, Sayre Police Department has, like many others, been impacted by the COVID-19 virus,” he continued. “The department is fully operational, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and prepared to respond to all police emergencies. The members of the Department appreciate your thoughts and prayers, not just for us, but for our families, during this stressful time.”
Of the counties that share a border with Bradford County, Susquehanna County has one confirmed case and Lycoming County has two cases, while across the New York border Chemung County has nine cases and Tioga County has two cases.
In her noontime update Friday, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Pennsylvania saw an additional 531 positive cases from the day prior, bringing the statewide total to 2,218. A little over 21,000 people have tested negative to date. There were also 22 virus-related deaths in all, which represented an increase of seven from Thursday.
Among those who have tested positive, Levine said 40% were between the ages of 25 and 49, while 28% were 50 to 64, and 18% were 65 and older. Most of the deaths have occurred among those 65 and older, she noted, and there have been no pediatric deaths to date.
“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home, and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
In addition, health officials remind the public to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and, if they can’t, use hand sanitizer. People should also cover coughs and sneezes with their elbow, and clean surfaces regularly.
