SAYRE — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is opening a select group of Fine Wines and Good Spirits stores for curbside pickup of online orders starting Monday according to the state authority.
All state liquor stores are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but certain online orders will be available for pickup at the Sayre location starting today.
Each participating store will take a limited number of orders by phone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the store reaches the maximum number of orders it can fulfill that day, Monday through Saturday, starting on Monday, April 20.
Curbside pickup orders will be limited to one order of no more than six bottles.
Only one order will be accepted per caller, per store, per day. Callers will be guided by store staff through products available to purchase at each location. Payment by credit card will be required by phone, and all curbside pickup sales are final (no returns).
