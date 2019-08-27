SAYRE — Summer break officially came to an end Monday for more than a thousand students in the Sayre Area School District.
For new Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio, one thing that stood out about the day was how staff stepped up to help new kindergartners and seventh graders find their ways in their new buildings.
“It was a joy to go down the hallway at the high school and see the people help the new students, make sure they knew where they were going,” she said. “Anybody and everyone was helping, whether they were a para-professional or the principal or a teacher, to make sure students were acclimated and knew where to go so they didn’t feel rushed or anxious.”
To help with these students’ acclimation, orientations were also held prior at Snyder Elementary and the high school.
Overall, Daloisio said it was a smooth start to her first year with the district.
“It was just a smooth opening overall and I felt very comfortable with the day, and I think that comes from the experience of the staff here,” she said.
