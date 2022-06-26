SAYRE BOROUGH — It was a scorching hot day in downtown Sayre, but the heat didn’t stop attendees from checking out a summertime fair Saturday.
The Sayre Business Association held its fourth annual Sayre Street Fair on Desmond Street.
People walked up and down the street to see live music and multiple vendors selling their goods that consisted of items like food, crafts and jewelry.
Live music consisted of The Duke of Earl accompanied by DJ Russ King, Brian Manchester, Don Streeter and Don Baragiano.
Music was also performed by an orchestra of students from the Sanphy’s Academy of Music & Arts, which is located at 126 Desmond St.
Marian Sanphy runs the school and stated that the event was great for showcasing the students’ musical talents to the community.
“I think there is more activity this year due to more people coming out and wanting to have fun downtown,” said SBA Treasurer Gloria Firestine.
She stated that the event was an overall success, especially with the block party that was held in the borough on Friday.
Both the fair and the Sayre Historical Society’s Sayre Heritage Day on Lehigh Ave were held together to showcase the borough’s past and present attractions.
All proceeds of the event go to the Sayre Business Association to advance their mission of promoting Sayre local businesses.
