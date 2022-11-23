SAYRE — Sayre High School seventh grade student, Zachariah Cross, was chosen as a national finalist and winner of a Scholastic Book Club competition.

Alongside only four other competition winner from across the country, Zachariah joined young adult author, Alan Gratz, during a live-streamed virtual author visit on Nov. 16. During the virtual author visit, Gratz discussed parts of his newly released book, Two Degrees, a fictional story chronicling three children’s experiences with the effects of climate change, and the five selected high school students shared their input on the topic during the discussion.